Liverpool ‘considering’ making late swoop to sign Rodrygo

Liverpool are ‘considering’ making a late move to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes, as per GiveMeSport.

The Reds have purchased Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt by splashing big money this summer. The Frenchman has enjoyed a stellar start this season, scoring three goals and registering one assist in three appearances in all competitions.

The Merseyside club have also looked excellent going forward, netting nine goals in three matches. Still, Arne Slot is keen on purchasing a new forward before the deadline, as Luis Diaz and Darwin Núñez have been sold.

GiveMeSport report that Liverpool are prioritising signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle United. However, they are ‘contemplating’ making a deadline day move to sign Rodrygo should they eventually fail to secure the Swedish international’s service.

Rodrygo has been struggling with game time at Real Madrid due to fierce competition for places. As a result, the 24-year-old has lost his place in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil national team.

With the World Cup next year, the Brazilian is ‘seriously considering’ leaving Los Blancos to play regularly and regain his place in the Brazil team.

Rodrygo to Liverpool

However, purchasing the forward won’t be cheap as he currently earns a hefty salary at the Spanish capital and also has a €1b release clause. But, Real Madrid would be prepared to cash-in on him for a more reasonable price.

Apart from the Merseyside club, Manchester City and Arsenal are also keen on signing the South American. So, he isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment.

Liverpool have found themselves very thin in the attacking department, as apart from Mohamed Salah, Ekitike, and Cody Gakpo, they have Rio Ngumoha and Federico Chiesa as the other attacking options.

Chiesa struggled with game time last term, but has been making substitute appearances consistently this season. He even scored against Bournemouth in the opening Premier League fixture this season.

On the other hand, Ngumoha is still very young and needs time to develop, but he scored the stoppage-time winner for Liverpool against Newcastle United on Monday.

Therefore, Liverpool could do with signing a new forward, and Isak or Rodrygo would be a shrewd acquisition should they eventually manage to sign either of them.