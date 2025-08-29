Man Utd ‘really like’ Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton

Manchester United ‘really like’ Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, as per transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

Having endured a dire campaign last term, the Red Devils have signed Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko by spending around £200m this summer.

Ruben Amorim’s side showcased signs of improvement in pre-season and also performed well against Arsenal in the opening Premier League game, even though they ended up on the losing side.

However, their performance level dropped against Fulham and came away with a 1-1 draw. Now, things have become sour after exiting from the Carabao Cup in the second round, having been beaten by fourth division team Grimsby Town.

The Red Devils started the match in a lackluster manner and conceded two goals before the interval courtesy of Andre Onana’s mistakes. They improved in the second half and levelled the game before losing on a marathon penalty shootout.

Following this result, a big portion of United fans have lost faith in Amorim and are asking for his departure. However, on the United Stand YouTube channel, Jacobs says that Man Utd are likely to continue with Amorim and are planning to finalise a few more transfers before the deadline.

Wharton to Man Utd

Carlos Baleba is their priority target to bolster the engine room, but Brighton have made it clear that they have no intention of letting him leave this summer. So, Man Utd aren’t looking to push forward with this deal to keep a very good relationship with the Seagulls.

The United management ‘really like’ Wharton to reinforce the midfield and could make a concrete approach to secure his service. However, Crystal Palace would be desperate to keep hold of him.

The Eagles have already sold Eberechi Eze, and Marc Guehi have been heavily linked with a move away. So, Oliver Glasner wouldn’t want to weaken his team even more by letting Wharton leave.

Wharton, valued at around £39m by Transfermarkt, has showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent times and possesses high potential. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for United should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to sign him before the transfer deadline.