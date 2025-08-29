Man Utd & West Ham battling to sign Conor Gallagher

Manchester United and West Ham United are reportedly battling to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After revamping the attacking department by signing Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko, the Red Devils have focused on selling players before making moves to add new faces.

Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund, Tyrell Malacia, and Antony are all expected to leave. Hojlund is reportedly close to joining Napoli, while Garnacho is on the verge of signing for Chelsea.

Moreover, following a successful loan stint at Real Betis last term, Antony is eager to return to the Spanish side, and they are reportedly advancing on a deal to sign him.

It has been suggested that Ruben Amorim wants a new goalkeeper and an athletic midfielder before the September 1st transfer deadline. Fichajes state that Man Utd were initially keen on purchasing Carlos Baleba from Brighton, but after failing to get the deal done, they are exploring cheaper alternative options to bolster the engine room.

They have identified Gallagher as a serious option and are pushing to seal the deal before the transfer deadline. Atletico Madrid are keen on purchasing Nico Gonzalez and are prepared to cash-in on the Englishman to make room for the Juventus star.

Battle

However, purchasing the former Chelsea star won’t be straightforward for United as West Ham United are also keen on securing his service. Moreover, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are in this race.

The Hammers have endured a dire start to this season and are looking to reinforce the squad late in this window to help Graham Potter turn the situation around.

Gallagher, valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt, is a dynamic midfielder and previously showcased his qualities in the Premier League. He possesses the necessary attributes to play in Amorim’s high-intensity style of football.

Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or West Ham should either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Amorim’s side or Potter’s side eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service late in this transfer window.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing defeat against Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup, Man Utd will face off against Burnley in the Premier League at Old Trafford this weekend.