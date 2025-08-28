Chelsea agree £40m deal with Man Utd to buy Alejandro Garnacho

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Manchester United for the £40 million transfer of Argentina international Alejandro Garnacho, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Enzo Maresca’s side have been strongly linked with Manchester United outcast Garnacho this summer as they continue to rebuild their squad in West London.

After protracted negotiations, Romano claims that the Blues have now finalised an agreement for the 21-year-old forward and will pay a £40 million fee for his services.

The Red Devils retain a 10% sell-on clause, and he will sign a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge. Garnacho is now set to undergo his medical on Friday before finalising his move to Chelsea. He could be unveiled in front of the Stamford Bridge faithful in their league game against Fulham on Saturday.

Garnacho rose through the ranks at Old Trafford before becoming a first-year regular for the club. He fell out with coach Ruben Amorim after the UEFA Europa League final at the end of the 2024-25 season, and was asked to find a new club.

The South American was excluded from the Red Devils’ pre-season squad and did not feature in any of their three matchday squads so far this season.

The young forward won the FA Cup with the Red Devils in 2024, scoring in the final win over Manchester City. He ends his career with Manchester United having made 144 appearances for the club. He scored 26 goals and provided 19 assists in his time at Old Trafford.

Another new signing

Alejandro Garnacho’s imminent arrival at Stamford Bridge will make him the fifth signing made by the Blues this summer. He will join the likes of Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens, and Jorrel Hato in joining Enzo Maresca’s side on a permanent basis this summer.

The trio of Estevao Willian, Dario Essugo, and Mamadou Sarr also joined this summer but had deals in place since before the transfer window.

Reigning world champions following their triumph at the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this summer, the Blues have shown no signs of resting on their laurels.

They have begun the 2025-26 season strongly, claiming a draw and a win in their first two games in the Premier League. They will likely look to add another player before the closure of the transfer window on September 1st.