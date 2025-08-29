Liverpool showing strong interest in Adam Wharton



Liverpool are showing a strong interest in a potential deal for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton ahead of the transfer deadline, according to Caught Offside.

The Reds have had an exceptional summer transfer window, and they have spent almost £300 million on five major signings.

The spending spree is expected to continue before the deadline. The Merseyside giants are likely to return with a big-money bid for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak in the coming hours.

Amidst this, Caught Offside claim that the Reds retain a strong interest in landing Wharton, and Crystal Palace are braced for a potential approach before the transfer window closes on Monday.

The FA Cup holders are prepared to ward off suitors with a huge £100 million price tag for the 21-year-old midfielder.

Unlikely deal

Liverpool have focused on bolstering their defensive and midfield departments this summer. They have reinforced their backline with the purchases of Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni.

The club have likewise added quality to their frontline with Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike. After the recent exits of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, they could make a late swoop to land Isak from the Magpies.

Slot may want more quality in the centre of the park too. Wharton would be a fabulous signing for the Merseyside giants, having already made a big impression during his one and a half seasons in south London.

Wharton had an injury-plagued 2024/25 campaign with Palace, but still impressed with an average of two tackles and five recoveries per league game. He has the gifted ability to create big chances through long balls.

His passing accuracy was on the lower side at 79%, but it should get higher when playing for a possession-based side like Liverpool. Wharton would be a superb acquisition, given he is only 21 and has immense potential.

Despite this, we don’t see a deal being done before the deadline. The Reds have already spent close to £300m on new recruits, and may require to spend £130m or even more to prise Isak away from the Magpies.

A new centre-back is another priority for the Reds. Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi could make the switch for £30m to £35m. This would take the outlay to more than £450m and it is unlikely that another £100m will be spent on Wharton.

Other suitors could have the same stance at the current stage of the transfer window. Wharton is more likely to secure a big-money move from Selhurst Park in either January or next summer’s transfer window.