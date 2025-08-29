Man Utd ‘continue to work’ to sign Senne Lammens

Manchester United are continuing to work on their proposed deal to sign Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens, as per transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

Andre Onana has been the first-choice goalkeeper for the Red Devils since joining from Inter Milan a couple of years ago. However, he has continued to display inconsistent performances, making several high-profile errors.

He was out injured during the pre-season, so he didn’t have much time to train before the start of this campaign. Therefore, Altay Bayindir commenced in the first two games in the Premier League, but he made an error that led to Arsenal’s winner, while he looked shaky from the set-piece against Fulham last weekend.

Onana started the Carabao Cup game against Grimsby Town in midweek and made errors for both of their goals, and the Red Devils eventually lost the game on penalties.

Therefore, it has widely been reported that the Old Trafford club need a new goalkeeper and have been linked with a few names over the last few weeks, with Gianluigi Donnarumma and Lammens being among them.

Reports earlier this week said United were closing in on a deal to sign Lammens after submitting an improved £17m offer.

No deal yet

Now, on X, Jacobs says that Man Utd have are continuing to work on the deal and hope to secure his services before Monday’s transfer deadline.

However, an agreement hasn’t been reached yet between the two parties, so there is still work to be done. Plus, Man Utd face competition as Galatasaray have also expressed their interest in Lammens.

The 23-year-old has entered the final two years of his current contract, and the Belgians are prepared to cash-in on him this summer to make the most profit out of his departure.

The youngster was even kept out of the Royal Antwerp squad for their last weekend match amid growing speculation surrounding his future.

He is 6ft 4in tall and is comfortable playing out from the back; moreover, he is an efficient shot-stopper and is also good in the air. However, Lammens is still very young and needs time to develop his career.

He is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. Therefore, Lammens could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him.