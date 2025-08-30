Liverpool ‘continuing talks’ to sign Crystal Palace’s Guehi

Liverpool have reportedly been ‘continuing talks’ to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

Despite winning the Premier League title last term, the Reds have decided to overhaul their squad this summer. Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah, Darwin Núñez, and Luis Diaz have left the club, while Kostas Tsimikas and Harvey Elliott have been heavily linked with a move away.

Giorgi Mamardashvili, Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Giovanni Leoni, and Hugo Ekitike have joined. However, it appears Arne Slot’s side are planning to make a few more new acquisitions before the September 1st transfer deadline.

Purchasing Alexander Isak has been a long-standing desire of Liverpool, and the player is also desperate to move to Anfield. Newcastle United weren’t allowing his departure, but after deciding to purchase Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart, they might change their stance.

Now, on TBR Football, Bailey says that despite already purchasing Leoni, Liverpool want a new centre-back and Guehi is the ‘priority’ target. The 25-year-old has entered the final few months of his current contract and is ready to leave Selhurst Park to take the next step in his career.

His preference is to join Liverpool. Crystal Palace are prepared to let him leave to avoid losing him for free next year and have slapped a £40m price tag on his head.

Guehi to Liverpool

Liverpool have been ‘continuing talks’ with the South London club to seal the deal throughout this summer, and they might finally be able to sign him as the Eagles were willing to keep hold of him until their Conference League qualification tie.

They have managed to win the tie 1-0 on aggregate over the two legs, and they may finally decide to sanction his departure.

Liverpool have struggled with defensive frailties early on this season, conceding six goals in three games. Ibrahima Konate and Virgil Van Dijk are the two primary centre-back options Arne Slot currently has, so signing a new defender is absolutely necessary for Liverpool to challenge on all fronts this campaign, as Leoni is still very young.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually manage to secure his service before next week’s transfer deadline.