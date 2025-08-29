Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Facundo Buonanotte

Chelsea are in advanced talks with Brighton & Hove Albion to sign Argentine youngster Facundo Buonanotte on an initial loan deal, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are in the market for another addition to their squad after giving up on a deal to sign Netherlands international Xavi Simons this summer.

They have also been strongly linked with Barcelona star Fermin Lopez, but Buonanotte has now emerged as the most likely to move to Stamford Bridge before the window closes.

Romano broke an exclusive story earlier claiming that Chelsea were in talks to sign Buonanotte from Brighton. He has since posted an update saying the 20-year-old has agreed terms with Chelsea and accepted their proposal.

The transfer expert says Chelsea are now in ‘advanced talks’ with Brighton to get a deal agreed, with the two clubs negotiating the structure of an initial loan deal.

Valued at £17 million by Transfermarkt, the youngster had interest from within and outside England, with AS Roma and Borussia Dortmund, in particular, having kept tabs on him but he’s now set to join the Blues.

🚨🔵 More on Facundo Buonanotte and Chelsea exclusive story. The agreement with Buonanotte is 100% done, he’s accepted Chelsea proposal. Chelsea and Brighton in very advanced talks for deal to be structured with initial loan. Very close now. #CFC 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/selTOpd0ED — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2025

Potential

Brighton youngster Buonanotte spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Leicester City, where he scored six goals and provided three assists in 35 appearances across all competitions. He had been in talks with newly-promoted Leeds United over a loan move to Yorkshire, but the deal fell through, allowing Chelsea to swoop in.

Chelsea have signed a good number of players from Brighton in recent years, cultivating a productive relationship with their fellow Premier League side.

The quartet of Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez, and Joao Pedro have arrived at Stamford Bridge from the Amex Stadium in recent years, and are all stalwarts for the Blues now. They are looking to get Buonanotte on an initial loan and hope to include an option to buy in the deal.

Buonanotte will find it hard to break into the starting XI under Enzo Maresca. The trio of Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto, and teenage sensation Estevao are the preferred options of the Blues boss as right-sided attacking players, begging the question of where Buonanotte would play.

With the threat of a UEFA sanction looming large over them, Chelsea appear to be financially constrained after agreeing to sign Alejandro Garnacho.

This has fuelled their pursuit of Buonanotte on a temporary basis while they evaluate their own youngsters ahead of next summer. The Blues have Kendry Paez and Geovany Quenda playing elsewhere, with both 18-year-olds set to return to the club next summer. They will have Buonanotte as a stop-gap option to provide cover, particularly due to his Premier League experience.