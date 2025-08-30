Chelsea submit opening offer for Fermin Lopez

Chelsea have sent in their first written offer of £34.6 million for the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The FIFA Club World Cup champions are prepared to focus on transfer dealings after defeating neighbours Fulham in their last game before deadline day.

The Blues immediately made an approach for Spain international Lopez after the game, submitting a £35m bid, as they look to snap up the 22-year-old before the window closes on Monday evening.

Romano’s report has made it clear that Chelsea are prioritising a move for Lopez, and expect negotiations to progress over the coming hours. They will wait for a response from the Spanish champions, who appear reluctant to part ways with their academy graduate.

Enzo Maresca’s side have been very active in the final week of the summer window, agreeing deals for Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Buonanotte. They have also sold forward Christopher Nkunku.

Fermin Lopez has emerged as the preferred option for the Blues this summer after they turned down the chance to land Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig. They decided against making an offer for the Dutchman, allowing him to move to Tottenham.

Creative spark

Lopez enjoyed a fine season with Barcelona in 2024-25, making 46 appearances across all competitions for La Blaugrana. He scored eight goals and provided nine assists as they won the league, cup, and domestic Super Cup treble.

Chelsea appear to be keen on signing Fermin Lopez despite already agreeing to a loan move for Brighton & Hove Albion star Facundo Buonanotte.

Buonanotte will join the West London giants on a temporary basis and is being touted as cover on the right flank. His deal is not expected to impact one for Lopez, who will feature in his usual attacking midfield role, if he joins.

Chelsea are set to return to the UEFA Champions League this season after a two-year absence. The club is willing to add more quality players to provide cover and avoid any serious injury crises this season.