Man Utd make late approach for Emiliano Martinez

Manchester United have made contact with Aston Villa to understand the conditions of a deal for goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Argentina international Martinez has been strongly linked with a move away from Villa Park this summer, even appearing to bid farewell to the fans at the end of the 2024-25 season.

His transfer has yet to materialize so far this summer, but the South American has now emerged as a concrete option for the Red Devils during the closing stages of the window.

Romano has revealed that Manchester United have approached Aston Villa and Martinez’s camp to discuss the possibility of a transfer before Monday’s deadline.

The Red Devils are eager to add a new goalkeeper to their squad this summer after the failings of both Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir between the sticks this season.

Ruben Amorim’s side have been linked with a number of goalkeepers this summer, including Vanja Milinkovic-Savic and Senne Lammens. They are in advanced negotiations with Belgian outfit Royal Antwerp over a move for Lammens but are preparing for the possibility of missing out on the young goalkeeper after failing to agree a fee.

Top goalkeeper

Argentina international Martinez is one of the world’s best goalkeepers, having won the Yacine Trophy in successive years. The 32-year-old has a valuation of around £17 million as per Transfermarkt, and has made a solitary appearance for Aston Villa this season.

If he were to join United, he would provide welcome stability to the goalkeeping department at Old Trafford after the struggles of Onana, in particular, at the club.

Former Arsenal star Emiliano Martinez has had to be patient to reach the top of the professional football ladder after a slow start to his career.

He had multiple loan spells after joining the Gunners as a youngster before finally earning his stripes and helping them win the FA Cup in 2020.

Martinez moved to Aston Villa in the next summer and quickly established himself as first-time for club and country. He played a key role for Argentina as they won the Copa America in 2021 and the FIFA World Cup just over 12 months later.

He won the Golden Glove in both tournaments and received the Yacine Trophy as the world’s best goalkeeper in 2023 and 2024. There is no doubt Martinez would be an excellent signing for Man Utd if they are able to get a deal done.