[Teams] Liverpool vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups as Merino starts for Gunners

Both teams will be looking to put down an early marker in the title race as Liverpool take on Arsenal at Anfield this afternoon.

Arne Slot’s men have won their opening two matches but the Dutch coach will be hoping to tighten things up at the back having conceded twice in the games against Bournemouth and Newcastle.

Alisson Becker keeps goal once again for Liverpool today and he’s protected by a back four of Dominik Szoboszlai, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Milos Kerkez. Conor Bradley is only fit enough for a place on the bench.

Alexis MacAllister is back to full fitness and he starts in midfield alongside Ryan Gravenberch. Florian Wirtz also keeps his place in the attacking midfield role.

Mohamed Salah will once again be the danger-man for Liverpool on the right flank while Cody Gakpo keeps his place on the left. Hugo Ekitike will be looking to continue his fine start to life at Liverpool as he leads the line up front.

Gunners blow

As for Arsenal, they will be looking to maintain their 100% record so far. The Gunners have recorded victories over Man Utd and Leeds Utd without conceding a goal, so Mikel Arteta will be hoping for another shut out at Anfield.

David Raya starts between the sticks once again while the back four consists of Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori.

Martin Zubimendi – once a target for Liverpool – anchors the midfield for Arsenal and is joined by Declan Rice. Martin Odegaard is in the squad but isn’t fit enough to start due to a shoulder problem so Mikel Merino comes in.

Bukayo Saka is ruled out after picking up a hamstring injury so he joins Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Christian Norgaard on the sidelines.

Gabriel Martinelli starts on the left wing for the Gunners while Noni Madueke moves across to the right flank. That means new signing Eberechi Eze has to settle for a place on the bench along with Leandro Trossard.

Viktor Gyokeres got off the mark following his summer move from Sporting Lisbon having bagged a brace against Leeds last weekend. The Swedish international will be looking to find the back of the net against Liverpool this afternoon.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson, Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Wirtz, Salah, Ekitike, Gakpo.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Endo, Chiesa, Jones, Elliott, Robertson, Bradley, Ngumoha.

Arsenal

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice, Merino; Madueke, Martinelli; Gyökeres.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Lewis-Skelly, Mosquera, Odegaard, Nwaneri, Dowman, Eze, Trossard, Harriman-Annous.