“Unbelievable game”: Arne Slot full of praise for Dominik Szoboszlai as Liverpool beat Arsenal

Liverpool made it three wins in three Premier League matches before the international break, thanks to a 1-0 success over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday with Dominik Szoboszlai’s superb free-kick being the difference between the two sides.

The game was placid for much of the 90 minutes with the Gunners defending deep with numbers in their box, and it had to take a moment of genius to separate the title challengers which the Liverpool no. 8 provided.

Arne Slot was quick to praise him after the match, labelling his performance as “unbelievable”. The Dutchman, in his post-match press conference, said (h/t Liverpool’s official website):

“As a midfielder he is always the first one to track back, to press high and today I don’t think he did anything wrong. An unbelievable game from him in a position he probably played only two or three times in his life. So, that tells you a lot about the mentality he has.”

Szboszlai excelled at right back

With Jeremie Frimpong unavailable for selection due to an injury, Dominik Szoboszlai was picked ahead of Conor Bradley to start a right back, a role he also played in last week’s 3-2 win over Newcastle United.

Versus Arsenal, he put in a fantastic performance at full-back and secured a rating of 8.5 out of 10 on Fotmob. He had a 90% passing accuracy, created one chance and converted his only shot in the match.

The Hungarian had Gabriel Martinelli’s number all game as he thwarted the Brazilian with 14 defensive contributions, which included six clearances and a 100% success rate while tackling.

Szboszlai’s time as the full back will be short-lived, however, as Frimpong is expected to come back into the picture for Arne Slot after the international break as Liverpool take on Burnley at Turf Moor.

He will be back to competing with Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch for a role in midfield, but two very good displays at full back would likely have taken him over Conor Bradley in the pecking order in the position.