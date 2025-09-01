Man Utd agree deal to sign Antwerp’s Senne Lammens



According to The Athletic, Manchester United have reached an agreement with Royal Antwerp to purchase goalkeeper Senne Lammens before today’s transfer deadline.

The Red Devils are aiming to reinforce the goalkeeping department after the underwhelming performances of Altay Bayindir and Andre Onana this campaign. The club were negotiating moves for Lammens and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez, but have now opted to recruit the former from Antwerp.

The Athletic claim that a deal worth £18.2 million plus add-ons has been agreed and the player has accepted terms on a five-year contract. The Belgian is travelling to Manchester for his medical tests. United were not keen on signing a goalkeeper without Onana’s exit, but that stance has now changed.

New goalkeeper

Altay Bayindir has started in the first three Premier League games this campaign, while Andre Onana featured in the shock Carabao Cup 2nd round defeat to Grimsby Town. Both goalkeepers have made errors during the early part of the season.

This has triggered the need for a new shot-stopper in the squad. Lammens has made a big impression in the Belgian top-flight with Antwerp. He had a fantastic breakout season last campaign, saving 4 shots per game in the Pro League.

The 23-year-old also impressed with his passing range and high claims in the box. He would provide an upgrade on Bayindir and Onana. The experienced duo have been indecisive when it comes to dealing with corners and set-pieces.

Personal terms proved a potential roadblock with Lammens last week, but progress has now been made. With a verbal agreement reached over the payment package, United will be aiming to quickly wrap up his transfer before today’s deadline.

Lammens is set to become United’s fifth signing of the summer transfer window after the acquisitions of Matheus Cunha, Diego Leon, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko. It seems United won’t be making any more summer signings.

Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller was talked about as a potential target to bolster the defensive midfield department at the Red Devils yesterday, but the Bundesliga outfit have decided to keep hold of him for the ongoing campaign.