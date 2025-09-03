Liverpool make Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi their top priority for 2026

Liverpool signed Alexander Isak from Newcastle United on a British record transfer fee but failed to secure Marc Guehi’s services from Crystal Palace, in spite of the English international undergoing a medical with them on Monday.

After agreeing to a £35 million transfer fee with a 10% sell-on clause with the Reds, the Eagles pulled the plug on the transfer after they were unable to find a replacement for their captain, who is now set to stay at the club until January at least.

Daily Mail journalist Lewis Steele has reported that Marc Guehi has already emerged as Liverpool’s top priority for 2026, and they will attempt his signing during the winter or as a free agent at the end of the ongoing season.

Guehi is valued at £40 million on Transfermarkt, although if he was to leave Selhurst Park in January, his asking price would be significantly lower given that he would be in the final few months of his contract with Crystal Palace.

Liverpool will face stern competition

Next year, Liverpool will face some strong competition to sign Marc Guehi as the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, who had previously been keen on the 25-year-old, might also lodge interest in him considering his low price.

That being said, it might still be the Reds’ transfer to lose as they already had an agreement in place with the defender regarding personal terms and would potentially be able to guarantee him a regular spot in their team from next season.

Ibrahima Konate continues to be linked with Real Madrid with his contract running down too, so if the Frenchman was to depart, Marc Guehi would be the perfect replacement as well as a cheap acquisition for the Premier League champions.

It will be interesting to see whether Liverpool are prepared to pay a few million pounds in the winter to sign him midway through the campaign, or would rather wait until the summer when Guehi would be available as a free agent.