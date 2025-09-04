Arsenal eyeing move for Forest defender Murillo



According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are among the leading candidates to sign Nottingham Forest central defender Murillo.

The Gunners had an exciting summer transfer window, and they bolstered their central defensive department with the signings of Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie. The latter has arrived on loan from Bayer Leverkusen with an obligation to buy.

Despite this, the London giants continue to be linked with centre-backs, and Caught Offside claim Murillo could provide competition and stability on the left side of the defence. Manager Mikel Arteta admires his presence of mind and line-breaking passes.

Barcelona and Chelsea are also mentioned as suitors. The Blues failed with an approach earlier this year and could return for his services in the next transfer window. Forest value the 23-year-old defender between £61 million and £70 million.

Unlikely deal

Arsenal have spent significantly on bolstering their defence over the past few seasons. William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are the undisputed starters in the heart of the Gunners’ backline when fully fit.

The club have Mosquera and Hincapie as the immediate back-up options after the summer spending spree. Riccardo Calafiori, Ben White and Jurrien Timber, who have been playing as full-backs, can also comfortably operate in central defence.

Gabriel, Hincapie and Calafiori are three left-footed centre-back options at the manager’s disposal. Unless one of them heads for the exit door next summer, it is unlikely that Arsenal will look to reinforce the department for the 2026/27 season.

The speculation may have been driven by his agent to indicate that Murillo is prepared to pursue a bigger challenge away from Forest next summer. Alongside Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona have been mentioned as potential suitors for the Brazilian.

There could be more interest in the former Corinthians graduate if Forest can impress again in the Premier League this term and also make progress in the Europa League. Arsenal are unlikely to pursue his signature as they have sufficient quality and depth.

The Gunners brought in three attacking players in Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze this summer, and the onus could be on signing a marquee left-winger if an opportunity arrives in either January or at the end of the campaign.