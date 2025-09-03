Man Utd to make January move to sign Chelsea target Wharton

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Chelsea target and Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton in the upcoming winter window, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils revamped the attacking department by signing Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko this summer. On the other hand, they have signed Senne Lammens on deadline day to bolster the goalkeeping department following Altay Bayindir and Andre Onana’s poor start to this season.

However, the Man Utd hierarchy overlooked the need to reinforce the midfield department. Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, and Kobbie Mainoo are the options Ruben Amorim currently has at his disposal for the engine room.

However, Casemiro has lost his athleticism and has been struggling in the Premier League in recent years. Ugarte, on the other hand, hasn’t been able to showcase his qualities in the Premier League yet since joining from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Mainoo has failed to win the trust of Amorim; as a result, he hasn’t been able to find regular game time. So, he was even open to leaving on loan, but the club didn’t allow his departure.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd are planning to buy a new midfielder in January, and Wharton is a dream target. United believe the Englishman would be an ideal option to replace Casemiro and have started working to seal the deal.

However, the Eagles won’t allow his departure for cheap, as his existing deal is set to run until 202,9 and they have slapped a £100m price tag on his head.

Apart from Man Utd, Chelsea are also interested in the 21-year-old, while Real Madrid are in this race as well. So, the youngster isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment.

Wharton has showcased his qualities in the English top flight in recent years, helping the South London club win the FA Cup and Community Shield.

He is a technically gifted player and can play threading passes between the lines; moreover, he is capable of contributing defensively. However, he struggled with muscular injury problems last term and picked up a fresh injury against Aston Villa last weekend, just before the international break.

So, United and Chelsea need to be careful about his fitness problems before finalising any potential deal to secure his service.