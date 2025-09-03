Chelsea
Man Utd to make January move to sign Chelsea target Wharton
Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Chelsea target and Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton in the upcoming winter window, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.
The Red Devils revamped the attacking department by signing Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko this summer. On the other hand, they have signed Senne Lammens on deadline day to bolster the goalkeeping department following Altay Bayindir and Andre Onana’s poor start to this season.
However, the Man Utd hierarchy overlooked the need to reinforce the midfield department. Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, and Kobbie Mainoo are the options Ruben Amorim currently has at his disposal for the engine room.
However, Casemiro has lost his athleticism and has been struggling in the Premier League in recent years. Ugarte, on the other hand, hasn’t been able to showcase his qualities in the Premier League yet since joining from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.
Mainoo has failed to win the trust of Amorim; as a result, he hasn’t been able to find regular game time. So, he was even open to leaving on loan, but the club didn’t allow his departure.
Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd are planning to buy a new midfielder in January, and Wharton is a dream target. United believe the Englishman would be an ideal option to replace Casemiro and have started working to seal the deal.
Battle
However, the Eagles won’t allow his departure for cheap, as his existing deal is set to run until 202,9 and they have slapped a £100m price tag on his head.
Apart from Man Utd, Chelsea are also interested in the 21-year-old, while Real Madrid are in this race as well. So, the youngster isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment.
Wharton has showcased his qualities in the English top flight in recent years, helping the South London club win the FA Cup and Community Shield.
He is a technically gifted player and can play threading passes between the lines; moreover, he is capable of contributing defensively. However, he struggled with muscular injury problems last term and picked up a fresh injury against Aston Villa last weekend, just before the international break.
So, United and Chelsea need to be careful about his fitness problems before finalising any potential deal to secure his service.
Other News
-
Chelsea/ 17 mins ago
Man Utd to make January move to sign Chelsea target Wharton
Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Chelsea target and...
-
Chelsea/ 49 mins ago
Chelsea set to reignite interest in Barcelona star Fermin Lopez in January
Chelsea were interested in signing an attacking midfielder this summer, and despite holding a...
-
Man Utd General News/ 12 hours ago
Emmanuel Petit expects Ruben Amorim to leave Manchester United soon
Manchester United needed a stoppage time penalty against Burnley last weekend to grab their...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 12 hours ago
Man Utd agree terms with Welbeck ahead of January move
According to Football Transfers, Manchester United have agreed on personal terms with Brighton &...
-
Liverpool/ 12 hours ago
Tottenham battling with Liverpool to sign Nathan Collins
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly battling with Liverpool over a deal to sign Brentford star...