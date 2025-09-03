Chelsea set to reignite interest in Barcelona star Fermin Lopez in January

Chelsea were interested in signing an attacking midfielder this summer, and despite holding a longstanding interest in Xavi Simons, Tottenham Hotspur scuppered their deal for the Dutch international.

Barcelona star Fermin Lopez was another player that was on their radar with Enzo Maresca personally speaking with the player, although nothing materialised for him either although initial talks between the clubs also took place.

El Nacional has reported that Chelsea are set to reignite their interest in Fermin Lopez in January and depending on his role under Hansi Flick, the 22-year-old could consider leaving Barcelona midway through the season.

The Catalans are asking for at least £52 million for his sale, and such an offer would likely be enough to convince them into selling the La Masia graduate as their attempt at balancing their books continues into another campaign.

Fermin a solid purchase for Chelsea

Fermin Lopez would be an excellent signing for Chelsea. His strong dribbling into the final third, shots from distance and late runs into the box will be an asset for the Blues, while Cole Palmer can also be employed in a more advanced role in attack.

Lopez also brings more to the table without the ball than Palmer, so his high work rate without possession will ensure that he plays regularly under Enzo Maresca should he sign up for the Londoners.

He has played only 73 minutes in two La Liga matches for Barcelona this season, and was an unused substitute on one occasion, so by the way things are going at the start of 2025/26, Chelsea will believe they have a strong chance at signing him in January.

A possible transfer for Fermin Lopez could see Chelsea look to part ways with another one of their offensive names next year, and with Pedro Neto potentially being affected by Cole Palmer moving to the right, his future might be worth keeping tabs on as well.