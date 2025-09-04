Arsenal & Chelsea attempted to sign Kenan Yildiz this summer

Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly made contact with Juventus over a deal to sign Kenan Yildiz this summer, as per Italian outlet Tutto Sport.

The Gunners were one of the most active clubs in the recently concluded transfer window. Although Liverpool splashed the most money, Mikel Arteta’s side had the most net spend.

They purchased eight new players by spending around £270m. Now, Tutto Sport claim that before buying Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace, Arsenal were interested in Yildiz and made calls to learn about the details of signing him.

Chelsea were also eyeing a move for him and tested the water. However, Yildiz has established himself as an integral part of the Bianconeri’s starting XI, so they rejected any approach from the Premier League duo.

The Old Lady of Turin are planning to hand him a fresh term even though he still has four years left in his current contract, and they will open talks with the player’s representatives after this international break.

Chelsea have been the most active clubs in the transfer market since Todd Boehly took over the ownership, and things remained the same this summer. They spent big money to buy new players but sold several as well, in the end, the Blues actually made a profit.

Battle

Yildiz is a versatile forward as he is comfortable on the left flank and the No.10 position. Chelsea have purchased Alejandro Garnacho to reinforce the left flank, while they have signed Facundo Buonanotte to support Cole Palmer.

They were also interested in Xavi Simons before securing Buonanotte’s service. But it appears Yildiz was their primary target to reinforce the creative midfield position.

Yildiz, valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt, has established himself as one of the best young players in Serie A. He is a technically gifted player and has the potential to reach the top; therefore, he would have been a great coup for Arsenal or Chelsea had either club eventually managed to buy him.

However, Eze is a Premier League-proven player, and considering Arsenal are aiming to win the Premier League title, the former Crystal Palace star is a better option for Arteta’s side over Yildiz.