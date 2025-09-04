Manchester United suffer huge Diogo Dalot injury blow

Manchester United have been dealt a fresh injury blow, with Diogo Dalot forced to withdraw from the Portugal national team due to fitness concerns.

Having endured a dire campaign last term, the Red Devils have had a topsy-turvy start to this new season, accumulating four points from three Premier League games.

However, the elimination from the Carabao Cup, having been beaten by fourth division team Grimsby Town on penalties, has been the biggest disappointment of this term.

United earned their first victory of this season against Burnley last Saturday, but the joy of the win has been dampened because of Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount’s injuries.

The Brazilian was substituted in the first half due to a hamstring problem, while Mount could only manage to feature for 45 minutes. The Englishman’s issue is still unknown, but considering his recent injury history, it is a bit concerning that he has sustained another problem.

Now, Dalot has picked up a muscular issue with the Portugal national team; as a result, he has been withdrawn from their squad, and Nuno Tavares has been selected to replace the former FC Porto star.

The Portuguese Football Federation said(via the MEN):

“Full-back Nuno Tavares was called up to the National Senior squad this Thursday to replace Diogo Dalot. The international, who plays for Manchester United, complained of muscle discomfort and was released by the Health and Performance Unit. Nuno Tavares, 25, a Lazio player, joins the national team in Yerevan, travelling this Thursday from Rome to the capital of Armenia.”

Dalot picks up an injury

Dalot, valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt, played full games against Grimsby and Burnley within just three days, registering an assist against the Clarets last weekend.

With the Manchester City fixture on the horizon after the international break, this would be a huge blow if Dalot, Cunha, and Mount can’t recover in time for this game. On the other hand, Lisandro Martínez has been out for a long time, having picked up a serious knee injury earlier this year.

The return of Noussair Mazraoui is a big boost for United, especially if Dalot remains sidelined for a few weeks. The Moroccan was out since featuring against Leeds United in the first pre-season game, and returned versus Burnley last weekend.