Man Utd plan to launch January swoop for Conor Gallagher

Manchester United are keen on signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window, according to Fichajes.

United had been in search of a new midfielder during the final month of the summer transfer window, but their pursuit of top target Carlos Baleba ended in disappointment.

Brighton stood firm over the Cameroon international, refusing to sanction any move away from the AMEX Stadium this summer.

The club are not relenting efforts as they’re already looking at possible targets to bolster their midfield in the winter.

According to Fichajes, the Red Devils made an unsuccessful attempt to sign Gallagher on loan during the closing stages of the summer window.

However, the combative midfielder remains on United’s radar and the Spanish outlet claims the Red Devils will make a fresh attempt to land the England international in January.

Having had spells with Chelsea and Crystal Palace, the report adds that the idea of a Premier League return is intriguing to Gallagher, who is hoping to rediscover his form.

Therefore, the report adds that United have now set their sights on the 25-year-old with his combativeness and ability to play a box-to-box role, making him a perfect fit to bolster Ruben Amorim’s midfield.

Man United are considering a possible loan move or a permanent transfer of the midfielder to Old Trafford in January, according to the report, so they may have to pay his £34m Transfermarkt valuation to make it happen.

Combative midfielder

Having failed in their pursuit of Baleba, United turned their attention elsewhere on deadline day, completing the signing of Belgium international goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp.

He became their fifth and final addition of the summer, following the arrivals of forwards Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, along with left wing-back Diego Leon.

Having failed to land Baleba, Gallagher would be an ideal fit to bolster the club’s midfield ranks as he offers numerous qualities that would prove essential to Amorim’s style.

At Chelsea, he proved solid defensively when used in a holding midfield role, while his loan spell at Palace highlighted his eye for goals—particularly with his trademark long-range strikes.

The England international would relish the chance of returning to the Premier League, so United will need to act swiftly to secure his signature as other Premier League rivals could swoop in.