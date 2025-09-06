Liverpool plot swoop to sign Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich forward Michael Olise, as per the Daily Mail.

After being impressed by the 23-year-old’s performances for Crystal Palace, the record German champions decided to purchase him last summer.

The Frenchman enjoyed a stellar debut campaign at Allianz Arena, scoring 17 goals and registering 18 assists across all competitions. Moreover, he netted three goals and notched up two assists in five appearances in the Club World Cup.

Olise has continued to showcase his productivity this season, scoring four goals in as many appearances in all tournaments. Now, the Daily Mail report that Liverpool have started exploring options to replace Mohamed Salah, who is set to turn 34 next year.

The Bayern Munich star is high on their wishlist and could make a concrete approach to secure his service next summer or the summer after that, with the Egyptian’s existing deal set to expire in 2027.

Olise is valued at around £87m by Transfermarkt and still has four years left in his current contract. Therefore, Bayern Munich aren’t in any rush to cash-in on him, meaning Liverpool will have to table an unrefusable proposal to persuade them to let him leave.

Olise to Liverpool

Olise is a left-footed right winger by trait, like Salah, and is also comfortable in the CAM role. He is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to score goals from set-pieces, and is efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers.

Olise has established himself as one of the best forwards at Bayern Munich and is yet to reach his prime. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Liverpool should they purchase him.

Meanwhile, although Salah is edging closer to the twilight of his career, he is in very good shape physically and could be able to perform at the highest level for a few more years. He pretty much single-handedly guided the Reds to win the Premier League title last term.

So, it is going to be interesting to see what the Merseyside club eventually decide to do regarding the right flank over the coming years.