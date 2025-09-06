Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur enter race to sign Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi was close to joining Liverpool on Deadline Day at the end of this summer’s transfer window, and in spite of a £35 million agreement in place, the Eagles pulled the plug at the last hour due to not signing a replacement.

Guehi is set to stay put at Selhurst Park in the final year of his contract even though he had undergone a medical with the Reds, but he will be a free agent next year having already decided against putting pen to paper on a new deal with Crystal Palace.

According to TBR Football, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all set to compete with Liverpool for Marc Guehi’s signature next year with a free transfer for a player of his calibre too good of an opportunity to turn down.

Liverpool are expected to return for the English international as Arne Slot looks for greater depth at the back owing to doubts over Ibrahima Konate’s future, alongside wanting a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk, who turned 34 in July this year.

Chelsea could stand most realistic chance for Guehi

Chelsea will stand the most realistic chance to sign Marc Guehi, if indeed the central defender is open to joining other clubs apart from Liverpool considering he had already agreed to personal terms with the Premier League leaders.

Enzo Maresca persisted for a centre back’s signing to replace Levi Colwill at the backend of the summer after his ACL injury, and if the Blues don’t do too well defensively in the next few months, a new acquisition could be on the cards in the winter.

Marc Guehi might be open to the prospect of rejoining his former club, where he spent his youth career, while Crystal Palace could also cash in on him for a measly sum as opposed to losing him for free six months later as a free agent.

Liverpool would look to battle with Chelsea irrespective of whether they approach Guehi in the winter or next summer, but the Londoners would be better prepared to offer the player and potentially Crystal Palace with more attractive financial terms.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will be attentive to the 25-year-old’s situation too, but it remains to be seen if they seriously consider his transfer given that there is already an adequate amount of depth in Guehi’s position in both squads.

United could look for a secondary option at best, so Guehi might not be too attracted at the prospect of joining them, whereas Spurs already have five central defenders and would be more inclined towards revamping other areas of their squad.

That said, all things point towards Chelsea and Liverpool battling one another for Marc Guehi, and it would not be brash to think that the Blues would fancy their chances of scuppering the Reds’ attempt.