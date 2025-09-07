Liverpool and Tottenham interested in signing Brighton star Jan Paul van Hecke

Liverpool made a number of offensive signings in the transfer window with Alexander Isak’s late capture from Newcastle United capping off a memorable summer for the Premier League champions.

At the back, they also added Jeremie Frimpong, Giovanni Leoni and Kerkez although there is still a slight lack of depth in the heart of their backline. Plus, with Ibrahima Konate in the last year of his contract and Virgil van Dijk ageing, a new signing is vital.

GiveMeSport has reported that Brighton & Hove Albion star Jan Paul van Hecke has emerged as a potential target for the Reds, although he is seen as an alternative to Marc Guehi, with the Crystal Palace star firmly the club’s priority for 2026.

In addition to the Premier League leaders, Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on signing the Dutchman, who has been slapped with a £44 million price tag by the Seagulls, the source has further added.

Paul van Hecke the next big Brighton star

Brighton & Hove Albion have made some of the Premier League’s best and most expensive sales in recent times, and it is starting to look like Jan Paul van Hecke would be next as he enters the final year of his contract at the Amex Stadium from summer 2026.

The 25-year-old has been excellent in the middle of Brighton’s defence, and has been hailed for his superb reading of the game, ability to win ground duels and being very effective aerially on both ends of the pitch.

Van Hecke also has a good passing accuracy and can distribute balls well from the back, so he would make a solid replacement for Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool having also shared the dressing room with him for the Netherlands national side.

And while Marc Guehi remains the priority for Liverpool, they might consider signing the Brighton mainstay if Ibrahima Konate leaves the club next season considering Real Madrid’s strong interest in him.

Tottenham Hotspur are interested for the time being but with adequate depth in defence thanks to Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Kevin Danso, Radu Dragusin and Luka Vuskovic, it remains to be seen how much of a priority Van Hecke is for them.