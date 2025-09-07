Chelsea willing to pay £87 million to sign Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers

Chelsea were keen on signing Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig in the final days of this summer’s transfer window, but in spite of longstanding interest in the Dutchman, Tottenham Hotspur hijacked their deal.

With Enzo Maresca still keen on adding an attacking midfielder to his setup, the Blues have shortlisted Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers and according to Caught Offside, they are prepared to bid £87 million for the Englishman in January.

Rogers has not started the ongoing campaign on the best run of form, but he did exceptionally well in 2024/25 with 14 goals and 16 assists to his name in all competitions, which has prompted interest from Chelsea.

The 23-year-old has been described as a ‘fantastic’ player by Pat Nevin last year, and he remains a key fixture in Unai Emery’s side, so Aston Villa will not let go of Rogers easily and Chelsea will need to pay a significant sum.

£87m deal could be possible

An £87 million offer for Morgan Rogers would be too good for Aston Villa to turn down and for Chelsea, who would be a fantastic signing who has all the potential it takes to live up to the lofty price tag.

Having said that, it remains to be seen if the Clarets are prepared to sell him midway through the season, especially with European qualification expected to be one of their most important targets for 2025/26.

Morgan Rogers’ acquisition for Chelsea would possibly bear more fruition than that of Xavi Simons given his experience and success in the Premier League as well as in the Champions League last season.

He can also play in a deeper-lying position in midfield, so if Enzo Maresca plans on using Cole Palmer in a number 10 position, Rogers would still find a place in the Chelsea starting eleven regularly.

Nonetheless, the most ideal situation would be for Rogers to be employed as the number 10, where he has enjoyed his best form, while Cole Palmer, with his current responsibilities higher up the pitch would be able to take his game to the next level.