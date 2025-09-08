Liverpool interested in signing Bayern Munich star Michael Olise

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has not been his best self since the start of the Premier League campaign, scoring just one goal in three fixtures so far in the season off the back of a two-year contract extension at Anfield.

The 33-year-old, it is fair to say, is starting to catch up with age and therefore, the Reds need to consider replacing him sooner rather than later to make his successor’s transition into the squad smoother.

Daily Mail has reported that Liverpool are pondering over a transfer for Bayern Munich star Michael Olise, who had a phenomenal debut year in Germany as he scored 20 goals and provided 23 assists in all competitions in 2024/25.

Bayern Munich have slapped him with a price tag amounting to £87 million, as per Christian Falk, although considering how lavishly the Reds have spent in recent weeks, they might very possibly meet the Bundesliga outfit’s lofty demands.

Olise a great replacement for Salah

Michael Olise would be a fantastic replacement for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool. Not only would he be a like-for-like replacement, but given that he is still aged just 23, the Premier League leaders can make the most of their investment.

In addition to being a long-term option, the Frenchman has also done really well at Crystal Palace and proven himself in the Premier League whilst becoming a major part of France’s squad too, besides making impressive inroads at Bayern Munich.

Olise is a dangerous right winger, who is capable of winning one-on-one battles with the ball at his feet and creating clear chances. His ability to play slightly closer to goal makes him a potent finisher as well.

He did a solid job with Bayern in the Bundesliga but also delivered reasonably well in his maiden Champions League campaign, so Liverpool can be confident that he will step up on the big stage.

It will be interesting to see if the player is open to returning to the Premier League soon, however, or whether he prefers playing in Germany for the next few years after a brilliant first year at Bayern Munich.