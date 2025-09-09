Liverpool were offered chance to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes this summer

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes was heavily linked with leaving the 15-time Champions League winners in the summer transfer window with Premier League clubs thought to be keen on his acquisition.

Daily Mail journalist Lewis Steele has revealed (via Anfield Index) that Liverpool were indeed offered the chance to sign Rodrygo after his agents tried to broker a deal with the English top-flight champions a while ago.

Liverpool, however, were firmly focused on securing a deal for Alexander Isak and having already spent lavishly on the likes of Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, they decided against pursuing a transfer for the Madrid ace this year.

The Whites had slapped Rodrygo with a price tag of £87 million amid talk that the player was allowed to leave the club with Xabi Alonso not planning to count on him heading into the 2025/26 campaign.

Rodrygo future could be a topic again next year

While Rodrygo Goes has maintained that he remains happy at Real Madrid, as has Xabi Alonso, the Brazilian international’s future might possibly be a topic of discussion next summer and Liverpool might enter the fray once more.

Mohamed Salah would have turned 34 by this time next year and with a slow start to the ongoing season, the Reds might ponder over signing another winger to replace him and Rodrygo perfectly fits the bill.

He plays excellently on both flanks and is one of the world’s most hard-working wingers. He drops deep to help take the ball forward and win it back when not in possession, and is a consistent scorer of goals with superb finishing in the final third.

Rodrygo, still only 24, has got several years of experience at the top level as well and with several accolades to his name, including two Champions League titles, he would be able to deal with the pressure that comes with joining Liverpool.

The Reds will be bolstered by his signing and with how well their finances have been managed, it would not come as a surprise if they are in a comfortable position to match Real Madrid’s asking price for Rodrygo in 2026.