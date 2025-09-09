Manchester United readying £130m offer for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba

Manchester United were interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba during the summer transfer window, but having spent a significant sum on offensive purchases, they were unable to get a deal done for the Cameroonian.

Brighton were also not receptive to the idea of selling him this year, although it is believed that the Seagulls would be prepared to accept a lucrative offer for the African star in 2026 amidst interest from United as well as Manchester City.

According to Caught Offside, Manchester United are looking to trump the Sky Blues to Baleba’s signing and are already lining up a £130 million bid for his signing. They could also begin talks with the player’s entourage soon to discuss personal terms.

United are in need of a midfielder with Bruno Fernandes forced to play in a deeper position alongside Casemiro, as neither Kobbie Mainoo nor Manuel Ugarte have been too impressive in the minutes that they have played over the last few months.

United might afford Baleba next summer

One of the main reasons why Manchester United were unable to afford Carlos Baleba this summer was not their purchases in attack, but their inability to part company with deadweight from the first-team, who were getting paid very high salaries.

While Antony has left the club permanently at joined Real Betis, United could look to do the same with Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford next year while looking to cut other costs. It is believed Aston Villa have an option to permanently acquire the former.

Therefore, next year would be a good time for them to revisit Carlos Baleba’s signing from Brighton & Hove Albion and they would potentially be able to meet his lofty price tag with a bid surpassing the £100 million figure.

Carlos Baleba could be prepared to join one of the bigger sides in England next summer, and with Manchester City expected to battle it out for his services as well, it will be interesting to see which of the crosstown rivals he ends up choosing.