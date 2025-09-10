Manchester United shortlist Unai Emery as potential replacement for Ruben Amorim

Manchester United have made a disappointing start to the 2025/26 season. Besides being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Grimsby Town, they have also just won one of their three Premier League outings in the campaign.

With difficult fixtures to follow once the international break ends, including against Chelsea and Manchester City, Ruben Amorim’s job could come under serious pressure if the Red Devils go onto a downward spiral.

The Portuguese has also not hidden his frustration at how things have been, with Emmanuel Petit also voicing his concern recently about the former Sporting Lisbon boss potentially resigning from his position at Old Trafford.

To that note, Football Insider has reported that Manchester United have shortlisted Aston Villa boss Unai Emery as Amorim’s possible replacement, although from the club’s side, their current manager’s job is said to be safe.

Emery can get the best out of United’s squad

Unai Emery would be a brilliant replacement for Ruben Amorim at Manchester United considering what he has been able to achieve with limited resources at Aston Villa and Sevilla over the years.

The Spaniard’s exceptional tactical flexibility means he does not require a lot of time or signings to get the results, so the Red Devils can be confident about Amorim’s possible successor fitting in properly at the club.

Emery has also been endorsed by a number of managers from around the world, with Pep Guardiola also calling him an ‘incredible’ coach during his time at Arsenal a few years back.

However, Aston Villa might make it difficult for Emery to depart the club at least midway through the season, especially to a fellow Premier League side, and one they may be battling with for European football at the end of the campaign.

Ruben Amorim’s exit is far from an action being considered at Manchester United though, so it would require things to go significantly downhill for a rapid change in proceedings at Old Trafford.