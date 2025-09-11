Man Utd & Liverpool join Chelsea to sign Dro Fernández

Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly joined Chelsea in the race to sign Barcelona youngster Dro Fernandez, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils have a rich history of developing young players by providing them with the platform to flourish in their careers at the highest level. However, not many youngsters have managed to reach their full potential at Old Trafford in recent years.

Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Adnan Januzaj burst onto the scene, having displayed impressive performances, and it was thought that they would become world-class players.

However, none of them managed to reach their full potential. Rashford has now been sent out on loan to Barcelona to revive his career, while Chelsea have signed Garnacho and are hoping to help him reach the top.

Kobbie Mainoo is another player who came into the spotlight after displaying impressive performances initially and also played a key role for England in their run to the European Championship final last year. However, he has been struggling to find regular game time under Ruben Amorim.

Despite this situation, they have continued to attract talented young players, signing Ayden Heaven and Chido Obi from Arsenal recently. Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd are looking to sign another young player, and Fernandez is on their radar.

Battle

However, purchasing the Spaniard won’t be straightforward for United as Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City are also plotting a swoop.

Chelsea have continued to sign young players from all around the world, but not all have managed to secure their place in the first team, with several leaving to generate funds to balance the books.

Liverpool have also been signing top-class young players in recent times, with Giovanni Leoni, Will Wright, and Rio Ngumoha a few notable names.

Fernandez is a creative midfielder by trait and is still just 17. He was part of the Barcelona squad during the pre-season and has been named in the Blaugrana’s squad for a few La Liga games this season.

The Spaniard is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool, Man Utd, or Chelsea with a view to the long-term future, should any of those clubs eventually opt to secure his services in January or next summer.