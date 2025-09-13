Tottenham keen on signing Man Utd target Conor Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Manchester United target and Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Spurs started the new Premier League campaign impressively, winning the first two games against Burnley and Manchester City without conceding a goal. However, they entered the international break following a disappointing 1-0 defeat against AFC Bournemouth.

The Lilywhites were thoroughly outplayed by the Cherries and were fortunate not to lose the game by a larger margin. Now, Tottenham will return to action against West Ham United in the league this weekend.

The Hammers endured a woeful start to this season, losing the first two games against Sunderland and Chelsea by conceding eight goals combined. However, they enjoyed a brilliant 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest before the international break, so they are currently on a high note.

In the meantime, although the summer window has closed recently, it appears Tottenham have already started planning to reinforce the squad next year.

Fichajes state that Tottenham are showing a great interest in Gallagher and could make a concrete approach to secure his services in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Gallagher to Tottenham

Atletico Madrid might be open to letting the Englishman leave as he hasn’t been able to secure his place in Diego Simeone’s starting XI, and if Los Rojiblancos open the door for his departure, Spurs are ready to open negotiations over this deal immediately.

Man Utd were interested in Gallagher this summer and attempted to sign him, but a deal eventually didn’t come to fruition. Now, it remains to be seen whether they revive their interest in January.

The 25-year-old has a contract until 2029 at Estadio Metropolitano and is valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt. So, Atletico Madrid are in a strong position to demand a big fee for him.

Tottenham reinforced the midfield department by signing Joao Palhinha from Bayern Munich this summer. But he has joined on a loan deal, and it is going to be interesting to see whether they sign him permanently next year.

Gallagher is a hardworking, dynamic midfielder and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League. He previously showcased glimpses of his qualities in the English top flight during his time with Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they eventually manage to purchase him in January.