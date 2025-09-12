Enzo Maresca provides Chelsea injury update on Liam Delap ahead of Brentford clash

Chelsea have been dealt an injury blow in their top-four challenge and Champions League run following the latest report from Enzo Maresca regarding Liam Delap’s injury news.

The former Ipswich Town man lasted just 14 minutes in a 2-1 west London derby win before being replaced by youngster Tyrique George and was initially given a six- to eight-week prognosis.

On a positive note, reports indicate that Liam Delap will not require surgery for his hamstring injury. However, he has been ruled out for 10 to 12 weeks, with manager Enzo Maresca confirming in his pre-Brentford press conference on Friday that the striker is unlikely to return before December at the earliest.

‘Liam is out for around 10 to 12 weeks,’ Maresca said ahead of Saturday’s short trip to the Gtech Community Stadium. ‘It’s a long way to go,’ he added.

The setback means Delap — who joined Chelsea this summer in a £30m deal — could miss as many as 17 games across competitions during the Blues’ hectic autumn schedule. That run includes headline fixtures such as Bayern Munich away on September 17, Manchester United at Old Trafford three days later, Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on October 4, and Tottenham away on November 1.

Delap is also expected to sit out Champions League meetings with Ajax and Barcelona, as well as Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Arsenal, leaving Maresca without one of his major summer signings for a crucial spell of the season.

Setback

Chelsea have been dealt a further setback on the injury front after confirming that midfielder Dario Essugo has undergone surgery on a thigh problem sustained while on international duty.

The club released a statement saying:

‘Midfielder Dario Essugo has undergone successful surgery today on his thigh. The 20-year-old sustained the injury whilst on international duty for Portugal’s Under-21s. Medical assessments confirmed surgery would be the required course of action, and Dario will now begin his recovery at Cobham, supported by the club’s medical department.’

Essugo, who joined from Sporting earlier this year in an £18.5m deal, featured three times for Chelsea at the Club World Cup but has yet to play a competitive minute under Enzo Maresca this season, having been an unused substitute in each of their opening three league fixtures.

The Blues have enough depth in midfield, with Andrey Santos and Romeo Lavia, who could provide cover, while Marc Guiu will hope to play an important role in Delap’s absence, having been recalled from his loan spell at Sunderland.