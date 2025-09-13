Man Utd suffer triple injury blow ahead of Man City clash

Manchester United have suffered a triple injury blow ahead of the derby clash against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils have revamped the frontline by signing Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko this summer. On the other hand, Ruben Amorim has allowed Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Rasmus Hojlund to leave.

Cunha has enjoyed a bright start to this season, although he hasn’t been able to put his name on the scoresheet in any of the first four games across all competitions. However, he picked up a hamstring problem against Burnley just before the international break and was substituted midway through the first half.

On the other hand, Mount also sustained an issue in the same game and was taken off at the break. Diogo Dalot, meanwhile, played a full match against Grimsby Town and Burnley in just four days. However, he picked up a muscular issue on international duty with Portugal.

Now, during the pre-derby press conference, Amorim stated that Cunha, Mount, and Dalot aren’t available for selection this weekend. So, this is a huge blow for the Old Trafford club.

The Portuguese boss didn’t reveal the exact return date of any of the trio but hinted that Cunha’s issue is not serious by saying that the Brazilian would be prepared to feature this weekend if he is given the green light to play.

Triple injury blow

Mount joined the Red Devils from Chelsea a couple of years ago, but his time at Old Trafford has been plagued with injury problems, starting only 13 games in the Premier League over the last two seasons. So, this is a concern that he has sustained another issue this early in the campaign.

Dalot’s injury shouldn’t be a huge concern for United as they have Patrick Dorgu, Amad Diallo, and Noussair Mazraoui to provide cover. The Moroccan was out injured over the last few weeks before returning in the last game, so he didn’t go on international duty.

Meanwhile, Lisandro Martínez is edging closer towards full fitness after recovering from a serious knee injury. But, he isn’t ready to feature in this fixture yet.