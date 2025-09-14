Frimpong replaces Mac Allister: Predicted Liverpool XI vs Burnley

Liverpool will be looking to build on their perfect start to the Premier League campaign as they take on Burnley at Turf Moor at 14:00 local time this afternoon upon their return to action since the international break.

Burnley have won their only matches on home soil so far this season, against Sunderland in the league and versus Derby County in the EFL Cup, so Liverpool can expect to come up against some cheerful fans as well as a disciplined opposition.

That said, here is a look at their potential starting line-up for the game.

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker is expected to keep his place in between the sticks as he searches for just his second clean sheet of the season in four matches.

Defenders – £30 million summer signing Jeremie Frimpong spent the international break at Melwood recovering from injury, and although Conor Bradley is also fully fit, the Dutchman might be given the nod to return at right back. Meanwhile, Milos Kerkez could continue to play at left back.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk could also retain their places in the heart of the back four from last time out.

Mac Allister on the bench

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister is coming off a long trip to South America over the international break, and as he has done in the past, Arne Slot might rest the Argentine international, at least from the starting eleven.

Therefore, Ryan Gravenberch is expected to feature in the double pivot alongside Dominik Szoboszlai, who played as a makeshift right back in Jeremie Frimpong’s absence and also scored a stunning free-kick against Arsenal last time. Florian Wirtz is likely to remain the team’s number 10.

Mohamed Salah is not playing his best football but will look to make his mark against a newly-promoted side, and will be the favourite to play on the right flank, whereas Cody Gakpo might also retain his place on the left wing.

Forward – Alexander Isak’s first start for Liverpool might have to wait, so Hugo Ekitike might lead the line this afternoon.

Here is how Liverpool may look on paper.