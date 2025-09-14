Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United keen on signing Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is already expected to be the big transfer to watch for in 2026 amidst interest from within the Premier League as well as overseas, within Real Madrid among those keen on his transfer.

Mark Brus has reported that Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are the three domestic sides most keen on his transfer next year with a switch possible for a £60 million transfer fee.

Wharton has made great progress at Palace and was on a few wish-lists this summer as well, but a £100 million price tag meant the Eagles managed to keep suitors at bay. It remains to be seen for how much longer they will be able to do so.

A January swoop for Wharton seems like a difficult proposition considering how crucial he is to Crystal Palace on the pitch, but the Londoners will have a hard time trying to hold onto him beyond the next 12 months.

Chelsea and Man United likeliest destinations

Liverpool might not be the keenest side on Adam Wharton because they have enough quality in their midfield in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz and Ryan Gravenberch, who are all investments from the recent past.

Chelsea and Manchester United, however, could be significantly bolstered by the 21-year-old’s signing as they require more depth in their respective engine rooms and are lacking a young, quality number six.

Wharton would fit right into the double pivot at Man United next to Casemiro, and his ball progression will help Bruno Fernandes play a higher role in comparison to where he has majorly played so far this season.

His ability to distribute the ball wide alongside making line-breaking passes will help Ruben Amorim get the best out of his wing-backs and forwards, so Wharton might well be the missing piece in the Portuguese manager’s starting eleven.

On the other hand, Chelsea also need somebody who can control play and while Morgan Rogers has been of interest to them, Wharton might be preferred due to his composure, pressing and ability to play in a deeper role.

It will be interesting to see which club the Englishman ends up joining next year, but it would not be a surprise if Crystal Palace prefer selling him to somebody abroad in a bid to mitigate the risk of strengthening a domestic Premier League opponent.