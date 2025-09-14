Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur target Morgan Rogers could be forced to leave Aston Villa

Aston Villa have yet to win a Premier League game this season with two draws and two defeats in their first four outings, with the latest being a 0-0 stalemate against Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium last afternoon.

The Clarets have not been able to replicate last season’s form on the pitch and Unai Emery’s continuity as their head coach could come under scrutiny if the results don’t improve sooner rather than later.

While the immediate future is something for the board to take care of, Villa may be in more troubled waters as Caught Offside has reported that they may be ‘forced’ into selling Morgan Rogers with PSR woes likely to lead to play sales to balance accounts.

Rogers would by far be the player that would alleviate burden off Villa with a transfer fee ranging between £80 million and £100 million with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur already showing an interest in luring him away.

Rogers sale possible next year

Morgan Rogers remains firmly within Aston Villa’s plans and they are not entertaining his sale unless circumstances compel them to do so, but the English international’s sale next year remains a strong possibility nonetheless.

Even though Tottenham Hotspur may not be as interested after signing Xavi Simons, Chelsea will look to go all-in on Rogers next summer as Enzo Maresca looks to sign a new number 10, a position he was unable to bolster in this summer’s transfer window.

Rogers himself might be keen on the transfer having spent a decent chunk of time at Villa Park, especially if they are unable to compete for any silverware this season and also fail to secure a berth in any European competition next season.

It will be interesting to see whether Aston Villa are able to pick up some crucial points and also do well on the continental stage this season, as progress on the pitch will go a long way in determining Morgan Rogers’ future at the club.