Liverpool will need to pay £100 million to sign Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah scored a vital stoppage time penalty against Burnley last afternoon as the Reds earned all three points with a 1-0 success at Turf Moor to continue their 100% start to the Premier League season.

Salah was not on top of his game by any means but his second goal of the campaign could not have come at a better time, and that has been the case a number of times with the Egyptian stepping up in spite of not being decisive for the entirety of a match.

With his contract expiring in 2027, however, Salah’s form has already deteriorated in comparison to previous seasons and Liverpool are pondering over signing Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise as a possible replacement for their talisman.

Football Insider has reported that the Premier League leaders would need to pay at least £100 million if they are to sign Olise, who has been described as ‘one of the best in the world’ by club teammate Serge Gnabry after a solid maiden year in Munich.

Liverpool will be willing to spend

One of the biggest takeaways from the recently concluded transfer window has been that Liverpool are prepared to spend big money if their targets warrant doing so, and it is unlikely to be any different going forward.

Following Darwin Nunez’s and Luis Diaz’s departures, coupled with prize money from winning the Premier League last season and a sponsorship deal with Adidas, the Reds will have enough spending room and possibly the willingness on Michael Olise.

He has done a phenomenal job at Crystal Palace previously and has taken his game to the next level at Bayern Munich, so he promises to be the perfect fit in place of Mohamed Salah, who has led the way with goals and assists for the Reds for a long time.

Bayern are in no need to raise money by selling Olise, but neither are they likely to stand in his way if he wishes to leave, so a transfer to Anfield next year will largely be driven by the forward’s wishes and Liverpool’s readiness to match his price tag.