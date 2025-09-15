Liverpool remain confident of Marc Guehi deal



According to Football Insider, Liverpool remain confident of signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi despite missing out on his services during the summer transfer window.

The England international was expected to join the Merseyside giants from Palace on September 1. He underwent a medical with the Premier League holders after a £35 million verbal agreement with Palace, but the deal was called off at the 11th hour after the south London outfit could not find a suitable replacement before the transfer deadline.

The Reds continue to hold an interest in signing Guehi. Instead of an approach in January, they could now seek to land him on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer. Football Insider claim that the Reds are ‘confident’ of securing his signature on a Bosman deal despite interest from the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Likely deal

The centre-back was determined to make the switch to the Merseyside giants earlier this month. He underwent his medical tests and looked on course to pen a long-term contract before Palace pulled the plug on the deal.

Despite the huge disappointment, Guehi returned to captain Palace against Sunderland at the weekend. He kept a clean sheet as Palace continued their unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign with six points.

His future will become a topic of speculation in January, considering he can negotiate a pre-contract with a foreign club. However, Liverpool will be quietly optimistic of signing him on a free transfer despite the summer setback.

The Reds did everything within their reach to sign him. The Anfield heavyweights handed in a deal sheet for an extension from the deadline, but Palace were quite clear that Guehi won’t be leaving the club this summer.

Guehi will be free to choose his next destination at the end of the campaign. A Premier League move suits him the best. Man City may hold an interest, but the Reds have a big advantage and should capitalise on the good relationship with the player.

Liverpool could have a free run at signing the £39 million-rated star unless the hierarchy decide to pursue an alternative.