Liverpool’s Wirtz slammed after tepid display vs Burnley

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has slammed the Reds’ new summer recruit, Florian Wirtz, following his tepid display against Burnley.

Despite winning the Premier League title last term, the Merseyside club decided to revamp the squad this summer by spending big money. Giorgi Mamardashvili, Jeremie Frimpong, Giovanni Leoni, Milos Kerkez, Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, and Alexander Isak have joined.

Wirtz was Liverpool’s record signing before they decided to break it by purchasing Isak from Newcastle United on deadline day following a long and gruelling transfer saga.

However, the German has had a slow start to his life in the Premier League, failing to make any goal contributions despite starting all four matches.

Still, Liverpool have enjoyed a stellar start, winning all four games. They struggled to break Burnley’s stubborn backline on Sunday, but eventually managed to win the game courtesy of Mohamed Salah’s stoppage-time winner from the penalty spot.

Now, speaking on ESPN FC, Nicol says that the 22-year-old was signed for a big fee to showcase his creativity against stubborn defences like the one Burnley deployed on Sunday.

Pundit slams Wirtz

However, the former Bayer Leverkusen man ‘didn’t turn up again’ this weekend like in the previous three games. So, his performance level is a point of ‘concern’ for Liverpool.

Nicol said:

“There’s one guy that Liverpool spent a lot of money on this summer who was really brought in for this type of situation — Mr. Wirtz. I mean, this was the perfect scenario for him to get on the ball in the final third and show those little passes, those little movements, those little connections, little one-twos — all the things he did in the Bundesliga the last couple of years. This was set up for him to show what he’s made of. And unfortunately, he didn’t turn up again. That has to be a concern.”

Wirtz made 67 goal contributions across all competitions in the last two seasons for Leverkusen. So, there was excitement when he was signed this summer. However, in the first five games this season, he has managed to make only one assist.

History suggests that prolific Bundesliga forwards struggle after moving to the Premier League, with Christopher Nkunku and Jadon Sancho the prime examples of that.

However, Liverpool would be hoping that it won’t turn out like that for Wirtz, and he will be able to showcase his best after settling into the intensity of English football.

Meanwhile, following a 1-0 victory over Burnley this weekend, Liverpool will face off against Atletico Madrid in the opening Champions League game on Wednesday night.