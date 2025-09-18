Chelsea eye move to sign Juventus star Kenan Yildiz

Chelsea are reportedly considering making a move to sign Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz, as per Football Insider.

The 20-year-old showcased glimpses of his qualities at Allianz Stadium last term, scoring nine goals and registering six assists across all competitions. Moreover, he made four goal contributions in as many appearances in the Club World Cup this summer.

However, the Turkish international has taken his game to another level this season, scoring twice and notching up four assists in four matches in all competitions.

Now, Football Insider state that having been attracted by Yildiz’s performances last term, Chelsea attempted to buy him in the recently concluded summer window and even launched a formal £70m bid.

However, the Bianconeri rejected the offer. Still, Chelsea haven’t given up on their hopes of signing him and are ‘huge admirers’ of his qualities after monitoring his development closely.

Yildiz is valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2029 with the Italian giants. So, they aren’t in any rush to sell him anytime soon, and purchasing him would be extremely difficult for Enzo Maresca’s side.

Yildiz to Chelsea

Yildiz is a left-winger by trait but can also provide cover in the CAM role if needed. He is 6ft 1in tall and is comfortable with both feet. The Juventus star is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and also has the ability to score outrageous goals regularly.

The forward is a top-class player and could become one of the best in the world in the future if he can continue to develop. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Chelsea should they eventually manage to secure his services.

However, the West London club reinforced the left flank by purchasing Jamie Gittens and Alejandro Garnacho this summer. Moreover, they have signed Facundo Buonanotte to support Cole Palmer in the creative midfield position.

Therefore, Chelsea don’t have to invest more to add further depth to these two positions. Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Blues eventually make a concrete approach to sign in January or next summer.