Manchester United shortlist Andoni Iraola and Oliver Glasner as Ruben Amorim replacements

Manchester United have made an underwhelming start to the season as they sit 14th in the Premier League standings with only one win in four outings, with their most recent game a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Slightly over a month into the season, United find themselves out of the Carabao Cup as well after a shock loss against Grimsby Town and with no European football either, the FA Cup is their only realistic opportunity at winning silverware in 2025/26.

Ruben Amorim has failed to justify spending significant money in the transfer window on offensive recruitments, whereas his tactical rigidity is also thought to have created a sense of uneasiness in the squad, especially among the senior members.

With the Portuguese battling for his job practically with each game that comes, Manchester United have shortlisted Bournemouth coach Andoni Iraola and Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner as his potential replacements, Caught Offside has reported.

Amorim may have less than a month to save his job

On matchday five of the Premier League this weekend, Manchester United host Chelsea at Old Trafford and in spite of being at home, it is fair to say that they will start the game as the second favourites versus their unbeaten rivals.

Given that the international break is also on the horizon, Ruben Amorim might have until just the start of October to steady his ship and deliver the results with Manchester United already pondering over his dismissal next month.

It would give them adequate time to find a replacement and allow Amorim’s successor to prepare for the clash against Liverpool on the other side of the international fixtures, but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to land either of their targets.

Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth have made a good start to the campaign and with another exciting year ahead, the Spaniard might stay put at the Vitality Stadium until next summer at least, with the Cherries also likely to firmly rule out his exit mid-season.

Likewise, Oliver Glasner has been linked with a number of bigger sides but as he looks to make his mark with Crystal Palace on the Europa Conference League, it is also the most logical solution for him to spend the season with his current employers.

Should United get rid of Amorim, they may have to fill their dugout with an interim coach until possibly the end of the season considering there are not many good options freely available in the market for the time being.

Having said that, it will be interesting to see whether the Red Devils gamble on another younger coach if they part ways with Amorim, or if an experienced manager who can grab hold of the dressing room with his personality becomes their priority.