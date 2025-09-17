Liverpool
[Teams] Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Confirmed line-ups as Alexander Isak makes debut
Liverpool begin their 2025/26 Champions League campaign at Anfield as they take on Spanish giants Atletico Madrid this evening. Here are the line-ups:
Liverpool begin their 2025/26 Champions League campaign at Anfield as they take on Spanish giants Atletico Madrid this evening.
The Reds have started the domestic season well as the sit top of the Premier League table on maximum points having won all four of their games so far.
Arne Slot will be hoping to translate that form into Europe as they take on Atletico tonight. Slot has made a huge call by handing record summer signing Alexander Isak his debut. The Swedish international comes in for Hugo Ekitike up front.
Cody Gakpo keeps his place in the Liverpool attack along with Mohamed Salah while Florian Wirtz keeps his place in the attacking midfield role so it’s a fearsome Reds attack tonight.
Ryan Gravenberch starts in midfield along with Dominik Szoboszlai so Alexis MacAllister has to settle for a place among the substitutes.
Virgil van Dijk marshalls the Liverpool defence and is once again joined by Ibrahimo Konate. Jeremie Frimpong is recalled to start at right-back while Andy Robertson also comes in for Milos Kerkez at left-back.
As for Madrid, Jan Oblak keeps goal while former Chelsea man Conor Gallagher starts in midfield. Antoine Griezmann will be the danger-man up front for the visitors.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Liverpool
Alisson, Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Wirtz, Salah, Isak, Gakpo.
Subs: Mamardashvili, Woodman, Gomez, Endo, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Bradley, Leoni, Ekitike, Danns, Ngumoha.
Atletico Madrid
Oblak; Llorente, Lenglet, Le Normand, Galan; Simeone, Gallagher, Barrios, Gonzalezl Griezmann, Raspadori.
Subs: Musso, Esquivel, Ruggeri, Molina, Hancko, Pubill, Koke, Taufik, Rayane, Sorloth, Martin.
