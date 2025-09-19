Man Utd, Tottenham & Everton ‘keen’ on signing Gallagher

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Everton are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

Since moving to Estadio Metropolitano from Chelsea last summer, the 25-year-old has been struggling to find regular game time under Diego Simeone. He made only 23 starts in the Champions League and La Liga last term.

His situation hasn’t improved this season, starting only two matches in all competitions. But he was taken off at the interval in one game and only played 60 minutes in the other match.

On TBR Football, Bailey says that although Gallagher is comfortable at the Spanish capital, he has been frustrated with his current situation. So, he might be open to leaving in January to play regularly elsewhere.

Man Utd made a move to sign him late in the summer window, but Los Rojiblancos didn’t allow his departure. However, the Red Devils remain ‘keen’ on purchasing him and could make a concrete approach next year.

Moreover, Tottenham and Everton are also keen on buying him and have been monitoring his situation closely before making a potential swoop in the winter window.

Battle

Furthermore, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are in this race as well. So, the Englishman isn’t short of potential suitors despite his recent struggles.

Gallagher is valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt and still has four years left in his current contract. Therefore, the Spanish side are unlikely to let him leave for cheap if they eventually opt to cash-in on him.

Man Utd have been exploring the possibility of reinforcing the engine room in recent months. It was initially thought that they would do that this summer, but it appears they could sign a new midfielder in January.

On the other hand, Tottenham bolstered the midfield department by signing Joao Palhinha this summer. However, he has entered his 30s and has joined on a loan deal from Bayern Munich. Therefore, Spurs are seemingly planning to buy a new midfielder as a potential long-term replacement for him.

Gallagher previously showcased his qualities in the Premier League during his time with Chelsea and Crystal Palace. So, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham, Everton, or Man Utd should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service.