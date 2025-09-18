Man Utd could sign Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic

Manchester United could reportedly sign Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, as per Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 25-year-old came into the spotlight having displayed productive performances at Fiorentina. After being impressed by the Serbian, the Bianconeri decided to splash big money to sign him back in 2022.

However, he has struggled to flourish in his career at Allianz Stadium and lost his place in the starting XI last term following Randal Kolo Muani’s arrival on a loan deal in January.

Igor Tudor has been using Vlahovic as a rotational option this season, still he has had a promising start, scoring four goals and registering a solitary assist in only one start across all competitions.

Vlahovic’s long-term future at Juventus is currently uncertain as his existing deal will expire at the end of this season. He was heavily linked with a move away this summer, but a move eventually didn’t come to fruition.

Now, while translating the print version of Gazzetta dello Sport, TEAMtalk claim that despite Vlahovic’s recent promising performances, Juventus might be open to letting him leave, and Man Utd could make a move to sign him.

Vlahovic to Man Utd

Ruben Amorim’s side were linked with him in the recently concluded transfer window, but they decided to go for other names. However, they have not lost sight of him, it appears.

Purchasing Vlahovic, valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt, won’t be straightforward for the Old Trafford club as Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also considering making a move.

The Red Devils struggled with goal-scoring problems last term. So, Amorim decided to revamp the frontline this summer, and Benjamin Sesko has been purchased as a new striker.

Rasmus Hojlund has been allowed to leave following his underwhelming displays in the last two seasons, and Napoli have decided to sign him on an initial loan deal. The move will become permanent if certain conditions are met.

Hojlund scored on his Napoli debut last weekend; however, Sesko has had a slow start to his life in the Premier League, failing to put his name on the scoresheet yet.

Alongside Sesko, United also have Joshua Zirkzee as a striker option. So, Amorim’s side don’t need a new CF next year unless either of them leaves.