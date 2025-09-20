Arne Slot provides injury update on Curtis Jones ahead of Everton clash

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has confirmed that Curtis Jones is in line to make his comeback in Saturday’s Merseyside derby against Everton.

The Reds enter the clash at Anfield in a buoyant mood, having preserved a flawless start to the Premier League campaign. Victories over Bournemouth, Newcastle United, Arsenal and Burnley have left them top of the table as the only side with a perfect record in the league.

Momentum was further boosted in midweek when they edged Atletico Madrid 3-2 in the Champions League, recovering late on to secure maximum points after surrendering a two-goal lead.

Slot had a near-full squad available for that European encounter, and the prospect of Jones returning adds another significant boost ahead of Saturday’s Merseyside derby.

The midfielder has been out of action since the narrow 1-0 triumph over Arsenal before the international break, missing Liverpool’s last two fixtures through injury. On Friday, Slot confirmed in his press conference that the 24-year-old, whom he described as a ‘complete’ midfielder, is back in the squad.

‘He’s back in the fray,’ said Slot. ‘In the squad, I would say.’

With Jones available again, Liverpool have no fitness worries going into the derby. However, Slot must still decide whether summer signing Alexander Isak can be risked from the start for the second time in three days.

Slot provides update on Isak

The Dutch manager has provided further clarity on Isak’s condition after the forward was taken off in the 58th minute of his debut during the midweek Champions League victory over Atletico.

The Liverpool boss acknowledged that the 25-year-old will not be capable of completing the whole match against Everton. Although Slot was reluctant to confirm if the striker would retain his place in the starting XI on Saturday, he did reveal that Isak was still feeling the after-effects of his first outing and requires careful management.

At Friday’s press conference, Slot remarked,

‘So first of all, we have to see how they all feel. What I do know is that Alex [Alexander Isak] did feel his body more, maybe than ever before, after the 60 minutes he played. ‘So let’s see how he’s recovered today, and then we’ll think about the line-up, mainly today, and you will hear it tomorrow.’

Should Isak be left out, Hugo Ekitike is expected to lead the attack for the Reds in the Merseyside derby against an in-form Everton side.