Saliba returns with Mosquera dropping out: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Manchester City

Arsenal host Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium at 16:30 UK time on Sunday afternoon as they look to continue their 100% winning record at home in the Premier League in their meeting versus Pep Guardiola’s men on matchday five.

Following a hard-earned win against Athletic Bilbao in the Champions League, Mikel Arteta will hope that his side can pick up all three points against one of the title contenders in what promises to be an entertaining affair.

Here is a look at the Gunners’ potential line-up for the fixture.

Goalkeeper – David Raya has conceded only two goals in five matches in all competitions so far this season, and is the favourite to continue in between the sticks for a sixth straight game for Arsenal.

Defenders – Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori have been in excellent form at right and left full back, respectively. The duo are expected to get the nod in their positions once more against Manchester City.

The only change in the backline could see Cristhian Mosquera drop out in favour of William Saliba, who is fit after recovering from his injury from prior to the international break. The Frenchman could partner Gabriel Magalhaes in the middle of Arsenal’s defence.

Gyokeres set to lead the attack

Midfielders – Martin Zubimendi scored a brace at the Emirates Stadium in last weekend’s clash against Nottingham Forest, and is likely to start as the deeper-lying midfielder for Arsenal again.

His compatriot Mikel Merino might also continue in the engine room owing to Martin Odegaard’s injury, with Declan Rice expected to round off the trio of players in the middle of the park.

Forwards – Bukayo Saka is nearing full fitness but against Manchester City, Noni Madueke might retain his place on the right flank. In spite of being game changers in Bilbao last week, neither Gabriel Martinelli nor Leandro Trossard are likely to start with Eberechi Eze expected to be employed on the left wing.

Viktor Gyokeres scored a hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League last season, and on his maiden appearance against them as an Arsenal player, he will look to make his mark as he leads the line.

Here is a look at Arsenal’s possible eleven on paper.