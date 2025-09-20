Ryan Gravenberch stars in Liverpool win over Everton

Liverpool didn’t have to rely on late drama this time as they secured their fifth consecutive Premier League win of the season against Everton in the 247th Merseyside derby on Saturday lunchtime.

Ryan Gravenberch was the standout performer, registering both a goal and an assist in the Reds’ 2-1 win over the Toffees. The Dutchman set up Hugo Ekitiké to add Liverpool’s second after opening the scoring himself with a superb strike.

Everton, however, were not content to roll over. Idrissa Gueye halved the deficit in the second half, and David Moyes’ men piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser, but the home side managed to withstand the storm and preserve their flawless start to the 2025-26 campaign.

That win ensured Liverpool recorded five wins from their first five top-flight fixtures—a feat achieved by the club on only four previous occasions, in 1978-79, 1990-91, 2018-19, and 2019-20.

Among several impressive showings, Gravenberch — who moved to Anfield from Bayern Munich in 2023 for an initial £15.8m fee— was arguably the pick of the bunch. It was his sharp play that broke the deadlock, latching on to Mohamed Salah’s exquisite lofted delivery from the right before guiding a hooked strike beyond Jordan Pickford into the far corner.

Remarkably, that goal marked the first time since September 2023, when Dominik Szoboszlai netted against Aston Villa, that Liverpool had scored within the opening 10 minutes of a Premier League game at Anfield.

Solid display

Gravenberch’s influence didn’t end there. Just shy of the half-hour mark, he slipped a precise through pass into the path of Ekitiké, who kept his composure to slot home and extend the Reds’ lead.

At 23 years and 127 days old, Gravenberch achieved the rare feat of becoming the youngest Liverpool player to score and provide an assist in a Premier League Merseyside derby.

He was also in the thick of things in midfield and attack, making 69 touches and eight final third entries. Everton began to pile on the pressure in the closing minutes of the game and came close to equalising, but a solid defensive display from Arne Slot’s men kept them out. Gravenberch was once again involved in securing the win, winning seven duels, making five tackles and winning possession seven times.

Liverpool host Southampton next in the League Cup’s third round on Tuesday, and the Dutchman could be rested ahead of a crucial clash with Crystal Palace next weekend.