[Teams] Manchester United vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups as Sesko starts

Chelsea
Manchester United take on Chelsea in a huge Premier League clash at Old Trafford this evening. Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Manchester United take on Chelsea in a huge Premier League clash at Old Trafford this evening.
United boss Ruben Amorim has made two changes from the side that lost 3-0 away to Manchester City last weekend. Harry Maguire is recalled to start in defence with Leny Yoro the man to make way. Manuel Ugarte is also axed as Casemiro comes in to the midfield.
Bayindir continues in goal for Man Utd while Luke Shaw and Matthijs de Ligt keep their places in defence. Patrick Dorgu and Noussair Mazraoui occupy the wide positions for the Red Devils with Diogo Dalot still out.
Bruno Fernandes starts alongside Casemiro in midfield with Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount on the bench. Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo keep their places in attack while Benjamin Sesko leads the line up front.
Matheus Cunha and Joshua Zirkzee have to settle for places on the bench for Manchester United this evening.
As for Chelsea, Enzo Maresca has also made two changes from the side that lost 3-1 away to Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek. Reece James moves to right-back with Malo Gusto dropping to the bench while Tosin Adarabioyo also misses out with Wesley Fofana coming in.
Estevao is recalled in attack as he joins Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto in supporting Joao Pedro in the Chelsea final third. Moises Caicedo will be looking to continue his fine recent form and he’s joined by Enzo Fernandez in midfield.
Trevoh Chalobah keeps his place in the Chelsea back four along with Marc Cucurella. Jorrel Jato has to settle for a place on the bench while Garnacho is also named among the Chelsea substitutes against his old club.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Man Utd
Bayindir, Shaw, De Ligt, Maguire, Dorgu, Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Mbeumo, Sesko, Amad.
Subs: Lammens, Fredricson, Heaven, Yoro, Mainoo, Mount, Ugarte, Cunha, Zirkzee.
Chelsea
Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; Enzo, Caicedo; Estevao, Palmer, Neto; Joao Pedro.
Subs: Jorgensen, Gusto, Tosin, Hato, Santos, Garnacho, Gittens, George, Guiu
