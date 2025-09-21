Ryan Babel reacts to Ryan Gravenberch’s display v Everton



Liverpool secured their fifth straight Premier League win after a 2-1 victory over Everton at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The Merseyside heavyweights were clear frontrunners to beat their arch-rivals with home advantage. They deservedly raced into a 2-goal lead at the half-time interval.

Everton reduced the margin in the 2nd half through Idrissa Gueye, but could not secure a late equaliser. The Reds held firm in defence to secure yet another win.

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch delivered a man of the match showing against the Toffees. He scored the 1st goal with a brilliant run into the box in the 10th minute.

Gravenberch turned provider with a through ball for Hugo Ekitike, who doubled the Reds’ advantage in the opening half.

The Netherlands international took to Instagram to express his happiness with a glass emoji. Former Liverpool star Ryan Babel commented with ‘They didn’t know’.

Fantastic performance

The former Ajax midfielder had a slow start to his career with the Reds, but he transformed his fortunes after manager Arne Slot succeeded Jurgen Klopp last term.

He was instrumental towards the club’s Premier League success last campaign and has added goal contributions to his name in the early part of the new league season.

Gravenberch was the man of the match with his double goal involvement yesterday, but he was also fantastic in the defensive point of view with 5 tackles and 7 recoveries.

The ex-Bayern man also won 7 duels while completing 47 out of 56 passes. The Dutchman is brimming with confidence but looks set for a deserved break in midweek.

Liverpool take on Southampton in the Carabao Cup 3rd round on Tuesday evening at Anfield. Slot has already confirmed that he will be resting key players including Gravenberch.

The game offers the opportunity for others to step up. Alexander Isak is primed to start and has the perfect platform to score his maiden goal for the Anfield giants.

Liverpool’s next league fixture will be against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday. The Eagles are the only other unbeaten side in the English top-flight this season.