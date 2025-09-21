[Teams] Arsenal vs Manchester City: Saliba returns, Saka on the bench

Arsenal will be looking to make an early statement in the Premier League title race when they take on Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has handed a recall to William Saliba after he made his return from injury with an unused substitute appearance on Tuesday night. Chrithian Mosquera will feel unfortunate to drop out as he performed superbly in Saliba’s absence.

Gabriel Magalhaes keeps his place in the heart of Arsenal’s defence while Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori occupy the full-back positions once again. That means Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ben White have to settle for places on the bench.

Martin Zubimendi anchor the midfield with Mikel Merino and Declan Rice joining him in the middle of the park. Bukayo Saka is back in the fold after recovering from a hamstring injury but he’s only deemed fit enough for a place on the bench with the in-form Noni Madueke keeping his place on the right flank.

Viktor Gyokeres starts up front for Arsenal while Leandro Trossard is recalled to start on the left wing after making an impact off the bench against Athletic Bilbao last time out. Despite his impressive cameo on Tuesday night, Gabriel Martinelli has to make do with a place on the bench along with Eberechi Eze.

As for Man City, Ruben Dias starts in defence along with Josko Gvardiol, Nico O’Reilly and Abdukodir Khusanov. Rodri anchor the midfield with Bernardo Silva and Tijani Reijnders offering support.

Erling Haaland spearheads the City attack with Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden on the wings. Savinho has to settle for a place among the substitutes this afternoon.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Merino, Zubimendi, Rice, Madueke, Gyökeres, Trossard

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, White, Lewis-Skelly, Eze, Nørgaard, Nwaneri, Saka, Martinelli

Man City

Donnarumma, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Rodri, Silva, Foden, Reijnders, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Stones, Aké, Lewis, González, Nunes, Bobb, Mukasa, Savinho