Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch hailed as ‘best’ in PL

Former forward turned pundit Troy Deeney has claimed that Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is the ‘best’ in the Premier League.

After struggling to find regular game time at Bayern Munich, the 23-year-old moved to Anfield a couple of years ago. He initially struggled to find his feet in the Premier League before enjoying a stellar campaign last term.

Gravenberch, valued at around £65m by Transfermarkt, was instrumental in the Reds’ title triumph last campaign and has started the new season impressively, scoring twice and registering a solitary assist in five appearances across all competitions.

The Netherlands international was suspended in the first Premier League game this season, but has started in the next four games. Liverpool are currently at the top of the league after winning all five fixtures.

Now, while creating his Premier League Team of the Week for BBC Sport, Deeney included Gravenberch following his eye-catching performance, which included a goal, in the Merseyside derby on Sunday. The pundit further claimed that Gravenberch is currently the ‘best’ holding midfielder in the Premier League.

Deeney wrote:

“He[Gravenberch] scored against Everton, Liverpool won and they are five from five. He could be the best holding midfielder in the league right now. “I remember speaking to Graeme Souness about 18 months ago and he wasn’t sure because nobody normally leaves Bayern Munich if they’re that good. Well he’d better be thankful they let Gravenberch go because he is that good for Liverpool.”

Pundit heaps praise on Gravenberch

Liverpool initially wanted to sign a new defensive midfielder last summer but eventually opted not to do that. Now, following the Dutchman’s recent impressive performances, the Reds aren’t in desperate need of a new midfielder.

However, considering Liverpool don’t have a proper backup option to the former Bayern Munich star, the Reds could do with signing a new CDM to support him. Wataru Endo is an option, but Slot doesn’t use him at all.

Meanwhile, following Liverpool’s victory over Everton and Arsenal’s draw vs Manchester City, Slot’s side currently have a five-point lead at the top of the league.

So, they are on course to defend their title. Now, the Merseysiders will face off against Southampton in the Carabao Cup in midweek before taking on Crystal Palace in the Premier League next weekend. Liverpool and the Eagles are the only undefeated teams in the English top flight at the moment.